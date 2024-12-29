Hartenstein ended Saturday's 106-94 win over the Hornets with 12 points (6-7 FG), 15 rebounds, four assists and one steal over 25 minutes.

Hartenstein picked up yet another double-double during Saturday's wire-to-wire victory, now holding 12 of them in 15 games during his first year in Oklahoma City. He's now tallied eight double-doubles in his last nine games, a stretch where Hartenstein is averaging 13.7 points, 12.7 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 1.0 steals and 0.7 blocks while shooting 61.0 percent from the floor. The 26-year-old center has been instrumental in the 25-5 Thunder's success in 2024-25, posting career highs in points (12.6), rebounds (12.8) and assists (3.7) per game overall, with the team having also gone 14-1 in his 15 appearances. Although Hartenstein won't offer fantasy managers much in outside scoring along with a weak free-throw percentage, the big man's passing contributions are a welcome addition to what he brings to the table in swats, boards and field-goal percentage.