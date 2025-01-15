The Thunder announced Wednesday that Hartenstein sustained a left soleus strain in Tuesday's game against the Sixers and that he will be re-evaluated in one week, Tim Bontemps of ESPN.com reports.

This is a tough blow for Oklahoma City, considering the team is 22-2 in Hartenstein's 24 appearances this season. The 26-year-old big man figures to be sidelined until at least the Jan. 22 matchup against Utah. The Thunder experimented with Jalen Williams as a small-ball five during Hartenstein's initial absence to open the campaign, but Jaylin Williams appears primed to take on additional playing time at center going forward.