Hartenstein (calf) is available for Tuesday's game against the Magic, Clemente Almanza of USA Today reports.

Hartenstein has played in each of the Thunder's last two games after missing 16 straight games from late December due to a right calf injury. The veteran big man has been cleared to play in Tuesday's contest, but it remains to be seen whether he'll play in the second leg of the Thunder's back-to-back set Wednesday against the Spurs.