Joe (knee) is available for Wednesday's game against Miami, Clemente Almanza of USA Today reports.
Joe did not play in Monday's 137-101 win over the Pelicans due to a right knee injury, but it doesn't appear to be a serious issue as he's been given the green light to play Wednesday. Joe has averaged 11.0 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists over 23.6 minutes per game in February.
