Joe will come off the bench during Sunday's game against the Raptors, Clemente Almanza of USA Today reports.

Joe made his first start of the season Friday against the Pacers, but he will be slotted back to the bench as the team goes with a larger starting five, starting Jaylin Williams alongside Chet Holmgren. Joe has averaged 8.6 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 18.2 minutes per contest over his last five games off the bench.