Thunder's Isaiah Joe: Erupts for 21 off bench
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Joe notched 21 points (5-11 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 7-7 FT), two rebounds, five assists and two steals over 35 minutes off the bench during Wednesday's 121-92 victory over the Lakers.
The 26-year-old guard took advantage of some extra run in garbage time, playing a season high in minutes and scoring at least 20 points for the third time in eight games. Joe has drained multiple three-pointers in each one of those contests as a key member of the Thunder's second unit, averaging 16.3 points, 3.6 threes, 3.1 boards and 1.4 assists in 26.4 minutes a game while shooting 40.8 percent from beyond the arc.
