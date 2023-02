Joe is in the starting five for Friday's game versus the Suns, Brandon Rahbar of DailyThunder.com reports.

Joe will replace Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (ankle) in the starting lineup Friday. The 23-year-old guard is averaging 13.0 points, 1.5 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 1.0 steals in 23.5 minutes across his previous two starts this season.