Joe (knee) participated in Thursday's shootaround, Clemente Almanza of USA Today reports.

Joe, who is listed as questionable on the official injury report, has yet to make his 2025-26 season debut. However, he appears to be trending in the right direction and could potentially get the green light for some minutes against the Wizards. With Ajay Mitchell playing so well, it's fair to wonder just how involved Joe could be.