Joe contributed two points (1-2 FG), two rebounds and one assist in 16 minutes during Tuesday's 112-95 win over Houston.

Joe couldn't get much going, and it didn't help his case that Josh Giddey had one of his best games in February. Joe has been fairly quiet lately, averaging 6.0 points, 2.3 rebounds and 0.8 three-pointers in 18.0 minutes over his last four outings.