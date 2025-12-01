Joe closed with 15 points (4-8 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT) and four rebounds over 15 minutes during Sunday's 123-115 victory over Portland.

Joe was very efficient from the field in the 15 minutes he played, and he figures to continue being one of Oklahoma City's main contributors among the second unit. In 16 games this season, the sharpshooter is averaging 13.1 points, 2.8 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 0.6 steals, 0.2 blocks and 2.9 threes on a 40.7 percent clip.