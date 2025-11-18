Joe closed with 14 points (5-11 FG, 4-10 3Pt), three rebounds and four assists over 26 minutes during Monday's 126-109 victory over the Pelicans.

Joe connected on four three-pointers for the second time in the past three games, continuing to provide the Thunder with a reliable scoring threat off the bench. While he has had a couple of dud performances, he typically chips in double-digit points on a nightly basis, making him a viable streaming option, even in standard leagues.