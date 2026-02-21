Thunder's Isaiah Joe: Not starting vs. Brooklyn
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Joe won't start against the Nets on Friday, Clemente Almanza of USA Today reports.
Aaron Wiggins will get the starting nod against Brooklyn, pushing Joe to the second unit. Over five February appearances off the bench, the 26-year-old swingman has averaged 18.4 points, 1.8 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.2 steals across 24.0 minutes per tilt.
