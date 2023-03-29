Joe had 33 points (11-18 FG, 6-11 3Pt, 5-7 FT), two rebounds and one assist in 32 minutes during Tuesday's 137-134 loss to the Hornets.

With Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (ankle) sidelined, Joe drew the start at shooting guard and exploded for a career-high 33 points. Across nine starts this season, Joe has averaged 16.3 points with 47/43/77 shooting splits. His lack of production in categories outside of scoring has limited his overall value, but the third-year wing's excellent three-point shooting has been good enough to place him on every fantasy manager's radar. However, his production as a reserve has been too sporadic to trust on a regular basis, so when Gilgeous-Alexander is cleared to return, Joe's fantasy value will take a major hit.