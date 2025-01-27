Joe logged 16 points (6-11 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds and one assist over 25 minutes during Sunday's 118-108 win over Portland.

Joe returned Sunday after missing Oklahoma City's last two games due to illness, providing a lift offensively by connecting on a team-high mark from deep and leading all Thunder bench players in scoring in a bench-leading minute total. Joe has recorded 15 or more points in six contests this season, doing so in two straight appearances. He has now connected on three or more threes in three of his last four outings.