Thunder's Isaiah Joe: Sitting out Sunday
RotoWire Staff
Dec 6, 2025
7:36 pm ET
1 min read
Joe (knee) will not play Sunday against the Jazz.
Joe will miss his second game in a row due to left knee soreness. With the
Thunder very shorthanded in the backcourt, Cason Wallace and Ajay Mitchell could be primed for big workloads against the Jazz.
