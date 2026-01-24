Thunder's Isaiah Joe: Starting Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Joe will start against the Pacers on Friday, Clemente Almanza of USA Today reports.
With Jalen Williams (hamstring), Ajay Mitchell (abdomen) and Aaron Wiggins (groin) all sidelined, Joe will enter the starting lineup for the first time this season. The 26-year-old swingman has logged double-digit minutes in three straight games, averaging 9.7 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 23.0 minutes per contest during that stretch.
