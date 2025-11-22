Joe closed with 16 points (5-6 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three assists and two steals over 25 minutes during Friday's 144-112 victory over the Jazz.

Joe made an early entrance, as the second unit came in and shared the court with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in the first quarter while fighting back from a deficit. Joe played a crucial role in keeping the game afloat before things got out of hand in the third quarter, supplying 13 of his 16 points in the first half. Friday's win represented a nice bounce-back for Joe, who recorded only seven points in 20 minutes against the Kings in the Thunder's previous contest.