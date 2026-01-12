Williams produced 18 points (9-13 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 0-2 FT), four rebounds, four assists and two steals over 29 minutes during Sunday's 124-112 win over the Heat.

Williams delivered one of his most efficient scoring performances of the season in Sunday's win over the Heat, matching a season-high with a 69.2 percent shooting mark from the field. The 24-year-old forward notched his 11th multi-steal game of the season and has put up his standard numbers through six contests in January, averaging 18.7 points, 5.8 assists, 4.5 rebounds and 0.8 steals in 31.5 minutes per game.