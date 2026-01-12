Thunder's Jalen Williams: Efficient in win over Heat
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Williams produced 18 points (9-13 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 0-2 FT), four rebounds, four assists and two steals over 29 minutes during Sunday's 124-112 win over the Heat.
Williams delivered one of his most efficient scoring performances of the season in Sunday's win over the Heat, matching a season-high with a 69.2 percent shooting mark from the field. The 24-year-old forward notched his 11th multi-steal game of the season and has put up his standard numbers through six contests in January, averaging 18.7 points, 5.8 assists, 4.5 rebounds and 0.8 steals in 31.5 minutes per game.
More News
-
Thunder's Jalen Williams: Double-doubles in comeback win•
-
Thunder's Jalen Williams: Delivers solid numbers in loss•
-
Thunder's Jalen Williams: Sniffs double-double in victory•
-
Thunder's Jalen Williams: Modest output in loss•
-
Thunder's Jalen Williams: Records 24 points in win•
-
Thunder's Jalen Williams: Average outing in defeat•