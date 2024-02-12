Williams had 32 points (13-19 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven rebounds and nine assists in 37 minutes during Sunday's 127-113 win over Sacramento.

Williams recorded his second-best scoring mark of the season, finishing just four points shy of tying his best effort, established in a win over the Knicks on Dec. 27. Williams has improved massively this season following an already solid rookie year, and a strong argument could be made to say he's currently the second-best offensive option in OKC, only behind Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Over his last 10 games, he's averaging 20.1 points, 3.9 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game.