Williams (hip) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game versus the Jazz.
Williams is in danger of missing his second straight contest Wednesday due to a right hip strain. If the 23-year-old forward is forced to sit out yet again, Luguentz Dort will likely draw another start.
