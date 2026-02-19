Williams (hamstring) is scheduled to be re-evaluated in approximately two weeks, Brandon Rahbar of DailyThunder.com reports.

Williams' right hamstring injury has given him plenty of issues so far this season, and the issue will cost him at least another two weeks. He aggravated the injury Feb. 11 against Phoenix and hasn't take the court since. The Thunder will continue to rely heavily on Alex Caruso, Aaron Wiggins and Cason Wallace, especially with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (abdomen) and Ajay Mitchell (abdomen) also out at least another week.