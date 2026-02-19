Thunder's Jalen Williams: Out at least two more weeks
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Williams (hamstring) is scheduled to be re-evaluated in approximately two weeks, Brandon Rahbar of DailyThunder.com reports.
Williams' right hamstring injury has given him plenty of issues so far this season, and the issue will cost him at least another two weeks. He aggravated the injury Feb. 11 against Phoenix and hasn't take the court since. The Thunder will continue to rely heavily on Alex Caruso, Aaron Wiggins and Cason Wallace, especially with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (abdomen) and Ajay Mitchell (abdomen) also out at least another week.
More News
-
Thunder's Jalen Williams: Ruled out with hamstring strain•
-
Thunder's Jalen Williams: Exits early with hamstring injury•
-
Thunder's Jalen Williams: Heads to locker room•
-
Thunder's Jalen Williams: Returns with 23 points•
-
Thunder's Jalen Williams: Off injury report•
-
Thunder's Jalen Williams: Missing another game•