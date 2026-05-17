Williams (hamstring) was seen putting up shots during Sunday's practice, Clemente Almanza of USA Today reports.

Williams hasn't played since April 22 due to a left hamstring strain, though he recently said he's "healthy" ahead of Monday's Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals against the Spurs, per Almanza. His participation in practice is a positive sign for his chances of suiting up Monday, and the Thunder are expected to offer an update on his status by Sunday night.