Williams (wrist) is questionable for Monday's game against the Bucks, Clemente Almanza of USA Today reports.
Williams missed Saturday's contest against the Kings due to a right wrist sprain that now has his status for Monday in the air. If he is unable to go, Aaron Wiggins, Isaiah Joe and Kenrich Williams could see increased roles once again.
