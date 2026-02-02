Thunder's Jalen Williams: Remains out
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Williams (hamstring) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Magic.
Williams will miss his eighth straight game Tuesday on account of a right hamstring strain, and the Thunder have yet to provide much of an update on where he stands in his recovery. After he suffered the injury in a Jan. 17 loss to the Heat, Williams was scheduled to be re-evaluated in two weeks before the end of the month. He looks safe to rule out for the second leg of the back-to-back set Wednesday in San Antonio, and Williams' availability through the All-Star break would appear to be up in the air.
