Thunder's Jalen Williams: Undergoing MRI on hamstring
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
ESPN's Shams Charania reported Thursday on NBA Today that Williams is undergoing an MRI on his hamstring.
Williams departed Wednesday's Game 2 win over the Suns in the third quarter due to an apparent left hamstring injury, and the Thunder are awaiting the severity of the issue. The star forward has been plagued by multiple hamstring problems in 2025-26, resulting in multiple extended absences, so Oklahoma City will be hoping Williams is only dealing with soreness as opposed to another strain.
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