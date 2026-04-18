Thunder's Jalen Williams: Not listed on report for Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Williams (hamstring) isn't listed on the injury report for Sunday's Game 1 against Phoenix.
Williams sat out the Thunder's last two regular-season games due to right hamstring injury management but is ready for the start of the playoffs. The star forward averaged 16.6 points, 6.2 assists, 4.8 rebounds and 1.2 steals in 27.4 minutes per game over his final five regular-season appearances.
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