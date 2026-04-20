Williams ended with 22 points (9-15 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, six assists, one block and one steal over 29 minutes during Sunday's 119-84 victory over Phoenix in Game 1 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

Williams put together an impressive stat line, getting it done on both ends of the floor. After injuries limited Williams to just 33 appearances during the regular season, the Thunder had to be encouraged to see the star forward in top form for the start of their postseason run.