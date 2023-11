Williams (hip) is available for Tuesday's game against Minnesota, Rylan Stiles of FanSided.com reports.

Williams has missed the last three games due to a left hip strain, but he was a limited participant at practice Sunday and will be able to return to game action Tuesday. He's averaging 17.5 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.6 assists in 33.2 minutes per game over 13 appearances this season, and it's not yet clear whether he'll face limitations against the Timberwolves.