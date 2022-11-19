WIlliams will rejoin the starting five Friday against the Grizzlies, Brandon Rahbar of DailyThunder.com reports.
WIlliams is joined by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Josh Giddey, Luguentz Dort and Aleksej Pokusevski in the starting five and takes the spot of Aaron Wiggins. Williams continues to be a part of the ever-changing Thunder starting lineup rotations but has averaged 29.7 minutes per game across his three starts this season.
