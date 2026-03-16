Thunder's Jalen Williams: Still out with hamstring strain
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Williams (hamstring) is out for Tuesday's game against the Magic.
Williams has no timetable for a return from a right hamstring strain, which is costing him a 14th straight game. His next chance to play comes Wednesday, when the Thunder take on the Nets in Brooklyn.
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