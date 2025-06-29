Thunder's Jaylin Williams: Agrees to extension
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Williams signed a three-year, $24 million contract extension with the Thunder on Sunday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.
Williams is now locked in with the Thunder on a long-term deal. The 23-year-old center provided a spark off Oklahoma City's bench in the 2024-25 campaign, showing flashes of potential when given an increased role. He averaged 5.9 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists across 16.7 minutes per game in 47 regular-season appearances (nine starts) last season.
More News
-
Thunder's Jaylin Williams: Fails to score again Wednesday•
-
Thunder's Jaylin Williams: Plays well in 14 minutes•
-
Thunder's Jaylin Williams: Bench role Sunday•
-
Thunder's Jaylin Williams: Will suit up Sunday•
-
Thunder's Jaylin Williams: Won't return to Sunday's game•
-
Thunder's Jaylin Williams: Returns from locker room•