Williams (shoulder) will be available for Monday's game against the Pelicans.

Williams is no longer appearing on the injury report after missing Saturday's game against Charlotte, suggesting that his shoulder issue was minor. Oklahoma City's backup center is averaging 5.4 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 0.6 blocks in 19.0 minutes per contest this season.

