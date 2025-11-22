Williams chipped in 15 points (5-9 FG, 5-7 3Pt), six rebounds, six assists and two steals over 24 minutes during Friday's 144-112 win over the Jazz.

Williams reached his 15 points via five drilled three-pointers, which is something you don't see very often from the fourth-year pro. He has ramped up his long-range attempts to 4.6 per game this season, a sharp increase from his previous season averages. Despite the impressive shooting performance, Williams has converted only 34.5 percent of his shots through 16 games played.