Williams logged eight points (3-5 FG, 2-3 3Pt), five rebounds, four assists, one block and three steals in 24 minutes during Sunday's 121-111 victory over the Nuggets.

After starting three consecutive games, Williams moved back into a bench role to make way for Isaiah Hartenstein on Sunday. Williams is ticketed for a reserve spot as long as Oklahoma City's frontcourt is healthy, and he's averaged 6.3 points, 4.7 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 0.8 blocks in 19.5 minutes per contest in his last six games off the bench.