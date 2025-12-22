Thunder's Jaylin Williams: Out again Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Williams (heel) will remain on the inactive list for Monday's matchup with Memphis.
Monday will mark Williams' third consecutive game on the inactive list, and for now, he should be considered doubtful for Tuesday's game in San Antonio. With Isaiah Hartenstein (leg) out and Chet Holmgren (back) questionable, Jalen Williams could be asked to spend more time at the five-spot and Brenden Carlson might be able to get into the rotation.
