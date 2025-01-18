Williams racked up 12 points (4-11 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists and one block over 31 minutes during Friday's 106-98 loss to Dallas.

Williams posted his best game of the season Friday, recording a double-double for the first time in 2024-25 and establishing a new season-high mark in points. He's expected to experience a slight uptick in his fantasy upside due to the absence of Isaiah Hartenstein (calf), though he's expected to return to his regular bench role once Hartenstein is deemed ready to return -- something that could happen as soon as next week.