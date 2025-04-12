Williams chipped in 15 points (5-7 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 11 rebounds, 10 assists, one block and one steal in 25 minutes during Friday's 145-111 win over the Jazz.

The triple-double was the third of his career, all of which have come since March 7 of this year. Williams missed the first four games in April with an ankle injury, but the third-year center appears to be fully healthy with the playoffs on the horizon. If Chet Holmgren (back) and Isaiah Hartenstein (Achilles) get held out again from Sunday's regular-season finale against the Pelicans, Williams could be in line for another big performance.