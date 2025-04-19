Williams (ankle) has been upgraded to available for Game 1 against the Grizzlies on Sunday.
Williams exited the regular-season finale against the Pelicans with a left ankle injury, but the injury wasn't serious. He should see decent minutes off the bench as a frontcourt option as long as he stays healthy throughout the postseason.
