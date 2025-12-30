Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.
Thunder's Jaylin Williams: Remains out indefinitely
Williams (heel) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Trail Blazers.
Williams will miss his eighth straight game due to right heel bursitis and is without a clear timetable for a return. He can be considered week-to-week until the Thunder offer an update on his recovery.