default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Williams will start Sunday's game against the Raptors, Clemente Almanza of USA Today reports.

Williams will get the starting nod for just the second time this month, pushing Isaiah Joe to the bench. As a starter this season (four games), Williams has averaged 6.8 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.3 assists in 18.5 minutes per contest.

More News