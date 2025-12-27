Thunder's Jaylin Williams: Still out
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Williams (heel) is out for Sunday's game against the 76ers.
Williams will miss a sixth straight game due to a heel injury and doesn't have a timetable for his return. His next chance to play will come against the Hawks on Monday in the second leg of a back-to-back set, but it wouldn't be surprising if he's ruled out for that game as well.
