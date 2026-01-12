Williams (heel) tallied nine points (1-3 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 6-6 FT), five rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block across 14 minutes off the bench in Sunday's 124-112 win over the Heat.

Back in action after a 13-game absence due to right heel bursitis, Williams was handed a small role in the Thunder rotation but filled out the stat sheet nicely during his limited time on the court. When Oklahoma City is at or near full strength, Williams will likely find it difficult to see his playing time climb much higher than what he received Sunday, but his diverse skill set makes him a worthy streaming option when the Thunder are without multiple regulars in the frontcourt. Williams owns career per-36-minute averages of 11.6 points, 10.1 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 2.2 three-pointers, 1.1 steals and 1.0 blocks.