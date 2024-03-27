Giddey closed with 25 points (10-14 FG, 5-8 3Pt), nine rebounds and four assists in 31 minutes during Tuesday's 119-112 victory over the Pelicans.

Giddey has buried nine of his 14 three-point attempts in his last two games, which is a critical development for his ability to be a locked-in member of Oklahoma City's rotation in crunch time. Prior to his ongoing hot streak, Giddey connected on just 34.3 percent of 3.5 threes per game across his last 10 contests, while averaging 23.9 minutes per night. Giddey has logged 29 and 31 minutes in his last two appearances, so an enlarged role can be seized if his shooting success continues -- especially in the context of Luguentz Dort slumping and Gordon Hayward failing to carve out a rotation role.