Dort chipped in 18 points (6-10 FG, 6-8 3Pt), five rebounds, three assists and one steal over 36 minutes during Friday's 106-98 loss to the Mavericks.

Dort couldn't repeat the season-high 22-point output he delivered in the 134-114 win over the Cavaliers on Thursday, but he posted another solid showing in the second leg of this back-to-back set. Dort is one of several OKC players who might experience a short-term boost in upside due to the absence of players such as Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (wrist), Isaiah Hartenstein (calf) and even Chet Holmgren (hip). It's worth noting that Dort has scored in double digits in five of his nine outings in January.