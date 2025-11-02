Dieng sustained a calf contusion in Sunday's game against the Pelicans and will not return, Clemente Almanza of USA Today reports.

Dieng checked out of the game with 5:59 remaining in the second quarter and was ruled out for the remainder of the contest after the first half. He'll finish with three points (1-1 FG, 1-1 3Pt), one rebound, one assist and one block in six minutes. With the 22-year-old forward joining Chet Holmgren (back), Luguentz Dort (illness) and Jalen Williams (wrist) on the sidelines, Aaron Wiggins and Brooks Barnhizer are candidates for a slight bump in minutes the rest of the way.