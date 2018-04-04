Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Scores game-high 44 points

Westbrook had 44 points (15-26 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 11-12 FT), 16 rebounds, six assists and two steals in 40 minutes during Monday's 111-107 loss to the Warriors.

Westbrook put the Thunder on his back again Monday, recording a game-high 44 points to go with 16 rebounds. Unfortunately, he didn't receive a lot of support from his teammates and they suffered a tough loss to the Warriors. Every game is a must win right now and Westbrook is going to be playing heavy minutes all the way until the final day with no rest day likely any time soon.