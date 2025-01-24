Gilgeous-Alexander closed with 31 points (12-25 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 6-6 FT), one rebound and seven assists across 40 minutes during Thursday's 121-115 loss to Dallas.

Fresh off scoring a career-high 54 points Wednesday, Gilgeous-Alexander added another impressive display to his MVP-caliber campaign. Thursday's 31 points marked the 26th time this season that he's reached the 30-point plateau for the Thunder. The superstar guard has averaged a whopping 34.9 points, 6.1 assists, 4.9 rebounds, 2.3 steals, 1.0 blocks and 1.4 three-pointers across his last nine appearances.