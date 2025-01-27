Gilgeous-Alexander notched 35 points (12-25 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 9-9 FT), five rebounds, one assist and three steals in 37 minutes during Sunday's 118-108 victory over the Trail Blazers.

Gilgeous-Alexander once again led the way for Oklahoma City, pacing the Thunder on both ends of the court by finishing with team-high marks in scoring, shots made and steals in a winning effort. Gilgeous-Alexander has tallied 35 or more points on 16 occasions this season, including in two of his last three outings. He has swiped three or more steals in three of his last four contests and in 16 contests.