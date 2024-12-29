Gilgeous-Alexander ended with 22 points (8-15 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 5-6 FT), four rebounds, six assists, one block and two steals over 33 minutes during Saturday's 106-94 victory over the Hornets.

It was another night at the office for Gilgeous-Alexander, who has now scored at least 20 points in all but one of his 30 appearances for the 25-5 Thunder this season. Saturday did mark his lowest scoring output since a 21-point showing during the Nov. 4 win over the Magic, though. The 26-year-old MVP candidate also saw a 19-game streak with at least 25 points get snapped in this one, but over this 20-game period since Nov. 11 amid running mate Chet Holmgren's (hip) absence, he's still averaging a magnificent 33.2 points, 6.1 assists, 5.5 rebounds, 2.3 steals, 1.2 blocks and 2.6 three-pointers. Gilgeous-Alexander remains a fantasy gem with very few flaws in his arsenal, with his 2.7 turnovers per game perhaps being the lone blemish.