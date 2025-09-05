The Thunder announced Friday that Sorber has sustained a torn ACL in his right knee during an offseason workout, NBA reporter Marc Stein reports.

Sorber was selected No. 15 overall in the 2025 NBA Draft out of Georgetown by the reigning NBA champions. The rookie center was already dealing with a foot injury that cut his season with the Hoyas short and kept him out of the Summer League. Now he'll likely have to wait until the 2026-27 campaign to make his debut on the professional level.